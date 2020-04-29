Sections
15,000 residents who returned to Kangra under surveillance

They will have to remain under home quarantine for 28 days.

Apr 29, 2020

Hindustan Times Dharamshala

As many as 15,000 people who have returned to Kangra district in last two to three days are under surveillance of the district authorities and they will have to remain under home quarantine for 28 days, deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said on Wednesday.

The DC said that two people, who had returned to the state recently and were told to home quarantine self, have been booked for jumping home quarantine in Jaisinghpur sub-division of the district and they have been sent to an institutional quarantine centre.

All adults in a family where a person has been quarantined are responsible for his monitoring and could invite action if they fail in their responsibility along with the violator, he added.

“The district administration had prepared a data base of all 15,000 persons and the same has been submitted to concerned sub-divisional magistrates and block development officers (BDOs) who have been told to monitor them and inform the district authorities on regular bases,” he said.



Meanwhile, private medical practitioners have been directed to submit reports of the patients suffering from fever, cough, and cold or respiratory distress, who came for treatment at their clinics, the DC said, adding that the concerned doctor has to record all the details if a patient or his family member has come from outside district and should submit the same to the health authorities or on helpline number 1077.

Breach of these orders could invite action under Sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said.

