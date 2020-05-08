Sections
Home / Cities / 15,500 faced the music for curfew violations in Ludhiana

15,500 faced the music for curfew violations in Ludhiana

Since March 23, 719 were arrested, while 14,788 were taken to open jails established across the city

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 231 people were arrested for roaming around in the open. (HT File Photo)

As many as 15,507 people have faced the music for violating curfew in Ludhiana city since it was imposed on March 23, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Friday.

Out of the total violators, 719 were arrested under 418 first information reports (FIRs), while 14,788 were taken to open jails established across the city. Among the 418 FIRs, 94 were lodged for opening shops during curfew, 55 for crowding, 32 for not wearing face mask, and 231 people were arrested for roaming around in the open.

Agrawal said 6,854 traffic challans were issued and 1,253 vehicles had been seized so far.

55 LAKH PEOPLE SERVED FOOD



The police chief said they were also fulfilling their social responsibility during the lockdown. “We have served cooked food to 55.72 lakh people and distributed 39,837 ration kits among the needy,” he said.



Besides, 2,020 volunteers, including women, are helping the police personnel to maintain law and order situation in the district. Policemen deployed in Punjab Agricultural University, Division Numbers 1 and 5, Dehlon and Sarabha Nagar also made surprise visits to the houses of different residents and celebrated their birthdays/anniversaries, Agrawal said.

He said 12 quarantine centres with a capacity of 478 beds had been established exclusively for the police personnel at different locations under the Ludhiana police commissionerate.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:55 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
May 08, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB’s new central contracts list
May 08, 2020 22:03 IST
India’s envoy-designate to Sri Lanka flies to Colombo with medical supplies
May 08, 2020 21:59 IST
Bharti Airtel launches affordable prepaid plans for Rs 99, Rs 129, Rs 199
May 08, 2020 21:58 IST
Apple stores to reopen in Germany starting May 11 for limited hours
May 08, 2020 21:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.