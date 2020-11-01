Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 15 Bangladeshis, including 2 minors held in Mira Road, near Mumbai, for illegally staying in India

15 Bangladeshis, including 2 minors held in Mira Road, near Mumbai, for illegally staying in India

The Naya Nagar police of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate have arrested 15 Bangladesh nationals including two minors for living illegally in India.Assistant...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:58 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The Naya Nagar police of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate have arrested 15 Bangladesh nationals including two minors for living illegally in India.

Assistant inspector Devidas Handore of anti-human trafficking wing (AHTW) said, “We received a tip-off about illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living illegally near the Rassaz Shopping Center at Mira Road and near the skywalk at Mira Road.

“We set a trap at both the places and arrested the 15 Bangladeshis,” said Handore.

“We also arrested two minors also who were also staying under a skywalk near the Mira Road railway station and are sent to the Children Remand Home at Bhiwandi said the officer. We have arrested the accused under the Passports Act, 1950 and Foreigners Act, 1946,” said Handore. The accused Bangladesh nationals used to work as labourers at construction sites in Mira Road.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election LIVE: Will declare victory only when there’s one, says Trump
Nov 03, 2020 23:12 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha take Sunrisers through to playoffs
Nov 03, 2020 23:02 IST
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Nov 03, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

US Election Day: Joe Biden visits childhood home, Melania Trump casts vote
Nov 03, 2020 23:11 IST
Bihar elections: Polling for 2nd phase largely peaceful, provisional turnout at 54.44%
Nov 03, 2020 23:10 IST
Amul’s graphic congratulates New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Nov 03, 2020 23:07 IST
Truckers in Ludhiana extend support to road blockade call by farmer unions
Nov 03, 2020 23:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.