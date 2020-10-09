15 deaths, 636 fresh Covid cases recorded in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 636 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the tally of positive cases in the UT to 82,429.

Fifteen more people succumbed to the virus, resulting in the death toll rising to 1,306, officials said. They added that 373 people have tested positive in Kashmir and 263 in Jammu.

October has witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases. In September, the UT recorded a daily average of 1,245 cases which have gone down to 817 daily cases so far in October.

As many as 959 people recovered from the virus on Friday taking the overall recoveries to 69,979 which account for a recovery rate of 84.8%, which is the highest so far.

Since September 21, the recovery rate has improved. From September 21 to 30, as many as 15,132 patients have been discharged against 11,080 fresh infections. Similarly in October so far, 13,055 patients have been cured as against 7,359 fresh infections.

A government spokesperson said 546 people were discharged in Jammu division and 413 in Kashmir. Of total, 42,341 people have recovered in Kashmir and 27,638 in Jammu.

At present, there are 11,144 active cases in J&K. Total tests conducted in the UT so far have crossed 18 lakh.

Of the 15 more deaths due to the disease — 12 were reported in Jammu and three in Kashmir division. With this, the number of total deaths has reached 1,306 — 885 in Kashmir and 421 in Jammu.

In comparison to August which reported 326 deaths, there was a 64% increase in the number of deaths in the UT in September, taking the month’s tally to 478. In October so far, 125 persons have lost their lives due to Covid.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 101, followed by 31 in Rajouri. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 167 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 50.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 16,331 cases and 312 deaths. Jammu is at number two with 15,051 cases and 219 deaths.

Till date, 6.09 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 26,029 in home quarantine, 11,144 in isolation, and 48,084 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.23 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.