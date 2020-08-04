15-min power outage at Naidu hosp sparks panic after age-old genset takes time to kick in

PUNE Patients admitted to Naidu hospital, the only infectious disease control hospital run under the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ambit, experienced a traumatic 15 minutes on Monday night when power supply to the premises shut down.

The civic body is to now install a second generator and appoint a dedicated electrician to ensure no further power supply problems.

Following the incident, PMC additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal called a meeting on Tuesday, attended by civic health chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare and the head of the electricity department, Srinivas Kandul.

“During the meeting, we discussed steps to avoid a similar incident in the future by ensuring people from the maintenance department are on duty during the night and also, to install a UPS which can act as a quick power backup until the generator takes over,” said Kandul.

NCP leader Nitin Kadam said, “At 11:45 pm I got a call from one of the staff at the hospital, who said that there has been a power failure. This was particularly dangerous for those in the ICU. The power failure lasted for 15 minutes and the staff and patients, both panicked. In the last 15 days, the hospital has reported a power failure thrice. Can’t the civic body get a proper generator for the critical patients at least?”

According to Kandul, the Naidu hospital has a generator back up of 125kv which, due to being old, takes time to switch on.

Agarwal said she has instructed officials to visit the electricity department on Wednesday with a request to ensure no power cuts at key hospitals treating Covid patients.

During the meeting, Hankare stated that the hospital ventilators have a 30-minute power back up. “Whatever has happened is a lesson for us. The battery power back up installed started immediately. Only the conversion between the genset and the ventilators did not start, but the battery backup started immediately,” said Hankare.