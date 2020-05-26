Sections
15 special flights ferry stranded residents to J&K

During boarding and travel, the administration is ensuring that all passengers use masks and follow social distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene to contain the spread of virus.

Updated: May 26, 2020 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Six special domestic flights with 179 stranded passengers on board and nine flights with 891 passengers landed at the Jammu and Srinagar airports respectively on Tuesday.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers. The airport authorities have put in place all requisite arrangements and facilities for smooth and successful operation of the flights so that all guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) prescribed by the Union ministry of civil aviation and health and family welfare are strictly adhered to.

All passengers, on arrival, are being screened for Covid-19 using RTPCR test and their sampling is done as per the prescribed protocol. They are being kept in institutional or home quarantine for prescribed period accordingly. Those passengers who test negative will be sent home and those testing positive, if any, will be sent to the hospital for treatment. There are exemptions for seriously ill patients, pregnant women and passengers suffering from other chronic diseases, who will be allowed to go for home quarantine.



