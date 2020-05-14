Sections
Home / Cities / 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in clash between families in Kharar village

15-year-old boy stabbed to death in clash between families in Kharar village

Victim and his relatives had gone to confront two boys who had eloped with his cousins in Khanpur village

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The victim, a student of Class 10, was living in Channalo village in Kurali with his mother. (HT Photo)

A 15-year-old boy died on Tuesday following a clash between two families in Khanpur village in Kharar.

The victim, a student of Class 10, whose identity is being concealed as he is a minor, was living in Channalo village in Kurali with his mother after she had separated from her husband.

Police said the victim’s two cousins (both sisters) of Khanpur had eloped with two boys staying in a house in their neighbourhood. The girls had returned home, following which the victim and other relatives went to the boys’ house to confront them on May 8. Arguments snowballed into a clash, following which the victim’s relatives fled, but he was caught, beaten up, and stabbed by a member of the other family with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim was taken to the Kurali civil hospital from where he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment on May 12.



Kharar (city) station house officer Baghwant Singh said a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, Lucky alias Lakwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Vicky, Manpreet Singh alias Ladi along with 6 unknown residents of Khanpur.

Earlier on May 8, two residents of Khanpur who were at the spot and got injured amid the stone pelting during the clash, had given in writing to the police that they had struck a compromise with the girls’ family. It was only after the boy’s death that a murder case was registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Man booked for stealing landlord’s ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery in Mohali
May 14, 2020 00:30 IST
Bihar reports 7th Covid-19 death; 2 nurses among 4 who test positive in Patna
May 14, 2020 00:29 IST
50% Covid-19 patients admitted to Chandigarh’s PGIMER in 13-39 age group
May 14, 2020 00:30 IST
Five staffers of Ludhiana tyre factory that reopened after relaxations found positive
May 14, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.