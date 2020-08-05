Sections
Home / Cities / 15-year-old electrocuted by live cable on waterlogged road in Thane, dies

15-year-old electrocuted by live cable on waterlogged road in Thane, dies

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted and died on the spot on Tuesday morning after he came in contact with a live cable on a waterlogged road near his house in Owala, Thane.The...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:53 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted and died on the spot on Tuesday morning after he came in contact with a live cable on a waterlogged road near his house in Owala, Thane.

The live cable submerged in 2.5-foot-deep water near an electric pole.

Heavy rain lashed Thane and Kalyan cities since early on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging at several places.

The boy, Rakib Ashapuram Mandal, a resident of Vivek Seth chawl, got electrocuted near the Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder Road. “When the water started entering his home, Mandal stepped out to look for help. This is when he got electrocuted,” said an officer from Kasarvadavli police station.



“His body was taken to a civil hospital for a post-mortem, and Kasarvadavli police are investigating further,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane.

Waterlogging was also experienced in Kopri, Anand Nagar, Vrindavan Society, and Wagale Estate areas in Thane.

Thane city recorded 100mm of rainfall on Tuesday, with water entering some houses in Bhiwandi and other low-lying areas.

A 90-foot-wide compound wall of a housing society collapsed on three vehicles near Kirkire chawl opposite Nilgiri Society, Pokhran Road number 2. Part of a ceiling collapsed in an apartment in Vrushti building, Vartak Nagar, but no one was injured.

Tree fall incidents were reported in 13 locations across Thane city on Tuesday.

Kalyan recorded 50 mm of rainfall, leaving commuters stranded at Kalyan railway station after cancellation of services on Tuesday morning.

“With trains cancelled and fewer buses, the crowd outside Kalyan station increased. We had to wait for an hour to get transport back home in the morning,” said Rajesh Kankal, 43, a resident of Kalyan who works in Prabhadevi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 05, 2020 00:51 IST
‘Ultra heat treated milk plant to come up at Rohtak’
Aug 05, 2020 00:48 IST
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
Aug 05, 2020 00:57 IST
Elgar Parishad: NIA custody of Hany Babu extended till August 7
Aug 05, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.