Sections
Home / Cities / 155 fresh Covid-19 infections take J&K tally to 2,601

155 fresh Covid-19 infections take J&K tally to 2,601

Three more people die due to virus in UT, death toll 31

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:25 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Jammu/Srinagar

(Waseem Andrabi/HT )

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 155 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the UT to 2,601, officials said.

Three more people have also died due to the virus in Doda, Pulwama and Shopian. With this, the death toll in J&K has risen to 31.

A health department official said, “A 70-year-old-man from Pulwama was brought dead to the hospital on Monday morning. His samples have tested positive. The deceased had comorbidities.”

The samples of a 45-year-old man from Shopian, who died at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, have tested positive. In Jammu, a 72-year-old man from Doda, who was admitted at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu last week, died in the morning, a day after his Covid-19 test results came out positive.



“Jammu region has witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 99 new cases. These fresh cases were reported from Ramban, Doda, Jammu and Vijaypur. In Kashmir, 56 more people have tested positive in eight districts,” a health department official said.

This is for the sixth day in a row that the Union territory recorded more than 100 cases.

The highest jump of 12 new cases was recorded in Anantnag followed by Kupwara at 11 and Srinagar at 10. There were single digit jumps in other districts of the Valley.

“33 out of the 910 samples tested at CD Hospital were found to be positive. Among these, nine are pregnant women and one is a doctor from GDC Srinagar,” J&K nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan said.

Also, 19 more patients have recovered and were discharged—11 from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir, officials said. So far, 946 people have recovered of which 815 are from Kashmir and 131 from Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 1,157 and 467 are in Jammu.

Till date, 1.76 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 38,276 in home quarantine, 38 in hospital quarantine and 48,964 under home surveillance. Besides these, 87,872 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Meanwhile, after a senior IAS officer, who had attended a high-level meeting, tested positive for the disease on Sunday, the civil secretariat was sanitised and 80 government officials along with their contacts were put in quarantine.

Lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu has taken serious note of the alleged violations of the Standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the officials while holding meetings.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Deccan Queen chugs into 91st year of its reign under lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Next to open up: Mandai, gardens; 1,415 cases from non-containment zones prompt new containment map
Jun 01, 2020 21:29 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Maximum temperature dips in Pune as rains lash city
Jun 01, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.