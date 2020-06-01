155 fresh Covid-19 infections take J&K tally to 2,601

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 155 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the UT to 2,601, officials said.

Three more people have also died due to the virus in Doda, Pulwama and Shopian. With this, the death toll in J&K has risen to 31.

A health department official said, “A 70-year-old-man from Pulwama was brought dead to the hospital on Monday morning. His samples have tested positive. The deceased had comorbidities.”

The samples of a 45-year-old man from Shopian, who died at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, have tested positive. In Jammu, a 72-year-old man from Doda, who was admitted at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu last week, died in the morning, a day after his Covid-19 test results came out positive.

“Jammu region has witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 99 new cases. These fresh cases were reported from Ramban, Doda, Jammu and Vijaypur. In Kashmir, 56 more people have tested positive in eight districts,” a health department official said.

This is for the sixth day in a row that the Union territory recorded more than 100 cases.

The highest jump of 12 new cases was recorded in Anantnag followed by Kupwara at 11 and Srinagar at 10. There were single digit jumps in other districts of the Valley.

“33 out of the 910 samples tested at CD Hospital were found to be positive. Among these, nine are pregnant women and one is a doctor from GDC Srinagar,” J&K nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan said.

Also, 19 more patients have recovered and were discharged—11 from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir, officials said. So far, 946 people have recovered of which 815 are from Kashmir and 131 from Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 1,157 and 467 are in Jammu.

Till date, 1.76 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 38,276 in home quarantine, 38 in hospital quarantine and 48,964 under home surveillance. Besides these, 87,872 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Meanwhile, after a senior IAS officer, who had attended a high-level meeting, tested positive for the disease on Sunday, the civil secretariat was sanitised and 80 government officials along with their contacts were put in quarantine.

Lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu has taken serious note of the alleged violations of the Standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the officials while holding meetings.