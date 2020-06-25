155 people booked for not wearing masks in Kalyan, Dombivli

Sections
More than 155 people in Kalyan and Dombivli were booked on Wednesday for not wearing masks in public places as the police took action against the violators under section 188...

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:20 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

More than 155 people in Kalyan and Dombivli were booked on Wednesday for not wearing masks in public places as the police took action against the violators under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, police authorities have decided to strictly implement the rule of mandatorily wearing a mask in public places and penalise those violating it.

Kalyan police also distributed masks to people who were not wearing masks, in some places.

Deputy police commissioner V Pansare said, “On Tuesday, we took action against 155 people for not wearing masks. We have started regular patrolling and also made announcements asking people to wear masks. However, as many still flouted the norms, we were left with no other option but to take action. We will continue this and, if need be, we will take a special drive for the same.”



