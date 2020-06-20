Sections
Home / Cities / 15kg heroin seized along Pak border, 4 held

15kg heroin seized along Pak border, 4 held

Joint teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police have seized 15kg of heroin in the last 24 hours from Ferozepur district and arrested four persons. During a...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Joint teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police have seized 15kg of heroin in the last 24 hours from Ferozepur district and arrested four persons.

During a search operation along the India-Pakistan border area under the Abohar sector of the BSF, 8kg of contraband was recovered on Friday evening. No one held in the case.

Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said that a police party raided Khilchian Qadim village and recovered 150gram of heroin from an SUV.

The police arrested Gurmit Singh, Rukmandeep Singh, Rajinder Singh, and Arshdeep Singh of Muktsar district and ₹2.6 lakh were recovered their possession. A case under NDPS Act was registered against them.



Following the information provided the accused, the joint team searched an area across the barbed wire under Barre Kee border outpost and recovered 6.92 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Chandigarh Our Take: Transparency key in maintaining private school accounts
Jun 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Labourer strangulates wife, buries body; caught
Jun 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Another elephant carcass found in Odisha, fifth in last eight days
Jun 21, 2020 00:23 IST
China looks for superspreader link in latest surge
Jun 21, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.