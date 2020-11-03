16 deaths, 402 fresh cases in Punjab

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (58), Ludhiana (55) and Mohali (45), as per the medical bulletin. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Chandigarh Punjab on Monday reported 16 more deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 4,227, while 402 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,34,371 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

Six deaths were reported from Amritsar and one each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Pathankot, Patiala and Rupnagar, it said.

There are 4,183 active Covid-19 cases in the state as of now, as per the bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (58), Ludhiana (55) and Mohali (45), it said.

A total of 395 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,25,961.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 116 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 26,30,382 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.