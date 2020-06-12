Sections
16 more test Covid-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 486

Five of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Hamirpur on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 131 in the district

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

/As many as 16 people, including five members of a family in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 486, officials said.

Four cases were reported from Una and one from Solan on Thursday late evening. Eleven cases including five from Hamirpur, three from Sirmaur, two from Kangra and one from Chamba were reported on Friday.

Five of family test positive in Hamirpur

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Hamirpur on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 131 in the district, an official said.

The patients —two women, two children and a man— were family members/relatives of a man who was found positive earlier. He had returned from Jhansi on May 29 and was under home quarantine since then. Their samples were taken on June 9 and were found positive today.



The number of those who have recovered from the disease so far in the state is 293, while 11 Covid-19 patients have migrated out of the state, additional chief secretary (health) R D Dhiman said. Seven people have died due to the infection in the state.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 176, he added.

Kangra district has the highest number of active cases in the state at 56, followed by Hamirpur (38), Una (25), Sirmaur (12), Chamba and Bilaspur (11 each), Solan (9), Mandi (8), Shimla (4), Kullu and Kinnaur (two each).

