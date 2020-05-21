16 Punjab-route passengers trains to run from June 1

The trains will be running from Amritsar to various parts of the country and back. (PTI FILE)

In a huge relief to people stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, as many as seven non-AC express trains and one Jan Shatabdi train will be running from Amritsar to various parts of the country and back from June 1. These trains are among the 200 passenger trains announced by the railways, apart from the Shramik trains.

The trains include Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Karambhumi Express (02407/08), Amritsar-Kolkata Express (02357/58), the Sachkhand Express (02715/16), which runs from Nanded to Amritsar, Golden Temple Mail (02904/03) from Amritsar to Mumbai Central, Paschim Express (02926/25) from Amritsar to Bandra (T), Shaheed Express (04673/74) from Amritsar to Jaynagar, Saryu Yamuna Express (04649/50) from Amritsar to Jaynagar, and Jan Shatabdi Express (02053/54) from Haridwar to Amritsar (2205).

Of these, only three trains will run daily while the others will run either weekly or bi-weekly or four days a week.

The Railways has asked the passengers to book tickets online. Booking can be done 30 days in advance. Passengers have been asked to reach the station 90 minutes before the arrival of the train so that authorities can complete all procedures such as temperature screening.

Besides, passengers have been asked to carry their own food and water and also observe proper social distancing throughout the journey. They have also been told to follow the guidelines under National Directives for Covid-19 Management, which include wearing a mask.

Station director Tarun Kumar said, “We have received information about the trains and are ready with all the arrangements. During the train’s halt at Ludhiana railway station, it will be sanitised and the passengers boarding the train will be screened.”

12 SHRAMIK TRAINS TO DEPART FROM LUDHIANA ON FRIDAY

A total of 12 Shramik Special trains will departed for various destinations from Ludhiana Railway Station on May 22. All trains would have a capacity of 1,600. For Kishangarh in Rajasthan, the train will depart at 10 am from the station. Another special train for Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh will depart at 11:15 am from the Ludhiana railway station. For Mau and Basti in Uttar Pradesh, the train will leave from here at 12.30 pm and 1.40 pm.