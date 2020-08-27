Sections
Home / Cities / 16-year-old boy drowns in canal in Karnal village

16-year-old boy drowns in canal in Karnal village

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal district on Wednesday. The boy was a resident of Samora village.Police said the incident took place on Wednesday...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 02:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal district on Wednesday.

The boy was a resident of Samora village.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday morning when the boy, Shivam, went to relieve himself near the canal and slipped into the water.

Though villagers launched a search operation, they could not recover his body.



Investigating officer Dayanand said they had received a call about the drowning of a boy and efforts were on to retrieve his body with the help of divers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Unsurvivable’ storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 4
Aug 27, 2020 02:32 IST
Dutch book ‘The Discomfort of Evening’ wins 2020 International Booker Prize
Aug 27, 2020 02:22 IST
Whitefly attacks cotton crop in Haryana’s Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind and Bhiwani
Aug 27, 2020 02:19 IST
Haryana assembly’s monsoon session lasts barely three hours
Aug 27, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.