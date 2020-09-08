Sections
16-year-old boy drowns in Sutlej, body fished out

His body was fished out from near a tomb

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The body of a 16-year-old boy, who drowned in the Sutlej river on Monday, was fished out from the river on Tuesday.

The Meharban police have sent the body to the civil hospital for autopsy.

The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 16, of Peeru Banda.

Station house officer Inspector Kulwant Singh said that five teenagers had gone to Sutlej River near Chuharwal village to take a dip in the cold water. While the four of them were playing near the river bank, Pawan had gone very far in the river and drowned.



His friends tried to rescue him but failed. They immediately rushed home and informed his parents, who further sounded to the police.

The SHO said that on Tuesday, his body was fished out from near a tomb.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal had already imposed a ban on diving in the river, canal, ponds and other water bodies.

