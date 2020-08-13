Sections
Home / Cities / 16-year-old girl goes missing from Balongi

16-year-old girl goes missing from Balongi

The father does not suspect any outsider’s hand in this but police are not ruling out anything; wrongful confinement case registered.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Police lodged a wrongful confinement case after a 16-year-old girl went missing from her house in Balongi. The girl’s father said she left home three days ago without informing anyone. Investigating officer Bahadar Singh said the father does not suspect any outsider’s hand in this but police are not ruling out anything. “At present, we don’t know if it’s an abduction or not. We are checking the call details of the victim’s phone. The mobile phone, she took with her, is switched off currently.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

21.07 lakh people travelled domestically by air this July, 82.3% lower than July 2019
Aug 13, 2020 19:13 IST
Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile sentenced for raping a minor on grounds that his future might be ruined
Aug 13, 2020 19:15 IST
SC declines stay on merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
Aug 13, 2020 19:08 IST
Russia not world’s first to develop coronavirus vaccine: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Aug 13, 2020 19:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.