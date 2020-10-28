16-year-old US citizen falls off 17th floor in Kalyan near Mumbai

A 16-year-old boy fell down from the 17th floor of a high-rise in Khadakpada, Kalyan. Khadakpada police registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter to check if there is any foul play involved.

The police said the incident took place around 5.45pm on Wednesday at the plush housing complex. The 16-year-old boy, a United States national, came to Kalyan before the lockdown and got stuck here in view of the pandemic. His father works in the IT sector in the US. The victim, who finished his schooling in the US, also took admission to a first-year junior college (FJYC) in Kalyan.

Ashok Pawar, senior inspector, Khadakpada police station, confirmed that an accidental death report been filed and investigation is going on.