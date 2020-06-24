Sections
Home / Cities / 16-yr-old boy, who could not attend online classes, found dead in Assam

16-yr-old boy, who could not attend online classes, found dead in Assam

According to the police, the student of Class 10, who came from a very poor family, was troubled as he could not take part in online classes and examinations conducted by his school.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:54 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Though some reports said a suicide note was found, the police have denied it. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 16-year-old student, who was upset because he did not have a smartphone to attend online classes, was found dead near his house in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the student of Class 10, who came from a very poor family, was troubled as he could not take part in online classes and examinations conducted by his school.

Educational institutions in Assam are closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But online classes and exams are being held by both private and government schools over smartphones.

“The boy’s family was very poor. His mother had gone to Bangalore in search of work and his father didn’t have any job. The boy needed a phone to take part in online classes but his father was not able to get him one,” Sudhakar Singh, Chirang’s superintendent of police, said.



“From what we have been able to gather after talking to neighbours and others close to the student, it appears he was fed up with the situation and decided to take his own life,” he added.

Though some reports said a suicide note was found, the police have denied it.

The post-mortem report is awaited.

A Class 10 student in Kerala’s Malappuram district had set herself on fire earlier this month as she was unable to attend online classes as she did not have either a television or a smartphone.

(Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Light pollution from cities poses serious threat to coastal species
Jun 24, 2020 13:12 IST
Telangana DOST Admissions 2020 schedule released, here’s how to apply for UG courses
Jun 24, 2020 13:11 IST
Noida to get 15,000 antigen-based kits for rapid Covid-19 testing
Jun 24, 2020 13:12 IST
63 new Covid-19 cases in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar; discrepancy in data
Jun 24, 2020 13:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.