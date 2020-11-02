Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 1600 Chandigarh traders apply for 96 licences to sell firecrackers

1600 Chandigarh traders apply for 96 licences to sell firecrackers

The administration has designated 14 sites for selling firecrackers in the city this year, against nine of last year

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The traders have been permitted to sell crackers on November 12, 13, and 14 (HT FILE)

The Chandigarh administration will hold the draw of lots for firecracker traders on Tuesday for 96 licences. More than 1600 traders applied for licences till Monday, a dip of around 300 from last year.

The traders have been permitted to sell crackers on November 12, 13, and 14. Shopkeepers will not be allowed to put up stalls in markets. The administration has designated 14 sites for selling firecrackers in the city this year, against nine of last year. The number of sites has been increased to ensure social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The designated sites include Sector 43 Apni Mandi ground, Sector 46 New Ramleela ground, Sector 33 open ground, Sector 37-C open ground near the temple, Sector 24 Dussehra ground, Sector 29 Apni Mandi, Ramdarbar Car Bazzar ground, Manimajra open ground, Sector 20 open ground near the mosque, near Ryan International School in Sector 49, near Banyan Tree School in Sector 48, Sector 45 Sabzi Mandi ground, in front of the gurdwara in Sector 28 and Sector 43 Dussehra ground.

In the Covid-19 review meeting, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore stated that doctors had opined that toxic air arising out of crackers is likely to affect the lungs and, hence, citizens should avoid or minimise bursting of crackers during the festive season.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Nov 02, 2020 23:29 IST

latest news

Bus operations at Delhi’s ISBTs to begin Tuesday
Nov 02, 2020 23:38 IST
AAP attacks MCDs over non-payment of dues to municipal teachers
Nov 02, 2020 23:37 IST
Neighbouring states living in denial over effecs of farm fires on Delhi pollution: Gopal Rai
Nov 02, 2020 23:37 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP fields heavyweight Asha Devi to retain Patna’s Danapur seat
Nov 02, 2020 23:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.