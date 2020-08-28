Sections
Home / Cities / ₹17.50L ‘embezzlement’ in MC office: Ludhiana civic body to inspect records of all ePOS machines

₹17.50L ‘embezzlement’ in MC office: Ludhiana civic body to inspect records of all ePOS machines

The officials would now be checking the machines to know about the amount which has been collected from residents and submitted in the MC account

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After the role of three municipal corporation (MC) employees was put under the scanner for alleged embezzlement of about ₹17.50 lakh that has come to light at the Zone A office, the Ludhiana civic body on Friday decided to conduct an inspection of records of all the 49 ePOS (Electronic Point of Sale) machines issued to its employees.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu has asked additional commissioner Rishipal Singh to inquire into the matter and take necessary action against the employees if anomalies are found in their working.

The officials would now be checking the machines to know about the amount which has been collected from residents and submitted in the MC account.

The ePOS machines were provided to MC inspectors for door-to-door recovery of dues including water-sewer user charges and property tax in the last week of December last year.



Earlier this week, the senior officials caught three employees of MC— an inspector, a contractual junior engineer (JE) and an outsourced employee of Zone A Suvidha Kendra for alleged embezzlement of ₹17.5. The MC officials said that an FIR is being recommended against the employees and MC’s deputy controller finance and accounts (DCFA) has been asked to hold back the benefits of the inspector, who is retiring soon.

As per information, one of the machines was given to the inspector, who had further handed over the same to JE, who assisted him in recovery. But a few days back, the machine was caught from the possession of a woman employee. When the seniors inquired into the matter, it was found that receipts worth ₹45 lakhs were issued through the machine, but the employees submitted only ₹17.5 lakhs in the MC accounts.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The ePOS machines were given for increasing transparency and facilitating the residents. But strict action would be taken against the embezzlements. I have asked additional commissioner Rishipal Singh to inspect records of ePOS machines and action would be taken if any anomalies are found.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ministry of Home Affairs gave nod to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi: Satyendra Jain
Aug 28, 2020 21:53 IST
Naib tehsildar booked for corruption in J&K’s Doda
Aug 28, 2020 21:49 IST
Two more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll reaches 45
Aug 28, 2020 21:47 IST
The crisis in fiscal federalism | HT Editorial
Aug 28, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.