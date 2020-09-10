₹17.5L ‘embezzlement’ in MC: Cong councillor seeks action against employees, higher officials

Congress councillor Mamta Ashu has sought action against the MC employees who allegedly embezzled 17.5 lakh and senior officials, including head of the branch and zonal commissioner, for failing to keep a check on the working of the staff.

She met mayor Balkar Sandhu at Zone A office of MC on Thursday in this regard.

Ashu said it’s been two weeks since the embezzlement came to light, but no action has been taken against the three erring employees.

Earlier in August, the senior officials of MC had caught three employees — an inspector, contractual junior engineer and an outsourced suvidha kendra — who had recovered 45 lakh from residents and issued receipts using e-pos machines, but deposited only 17.5 lakh with the MC.

Ashu said, “The inspector was on leave and handed over the machine to the JE, who along with the suvidha kendra staffer had issued receipts, but the amount was not deposited into the MC account, which has to be done in 24 hours. This also raises questions on the working of senior officials, including branch head and the zonal commissioner, as they were unaware of the fact that the machine, which was allotted to the inspector, was in possession of the suvidha kendra employee. Moreover, there was no check on the recovered amount being submitted into the MC account on a daily basis.”

“This has resulted in harassment of residents. They had paid their dues through the respected employees, but now they have received inflated bills as the amount already paid by them did not reach the MC. If no action is taken against the employees in a few days, I will raise the matter before the higher authorities,” the councillor added.

When asked, mayor Balkar Sandhu said additional commissioner Rishipal Singh is conducting an inquiry into the matter and 48 other machines which have been allotted to MC employees are also being checked. “Action would be taken against the guilty officials after the inquiry is completed,” he said.