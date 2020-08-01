Sections
Home / Cities / 17 Covid-positive women deliver healthy babies at Ludhiana’s Mother Child Hospital

17 Covid-positive women deliver healthy babies at Ludhiana’s Mother Child Hospital

All mothers were breast feeding their newborns under proper precautions. Therefore, there was no case of Covid transmission through breast milk in Ludhiana, says senior medical officer.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A separate operation theatre and labour room have been set up inside the Isolation Centre, where deliveries of Covid-positive women are conducted by specialised health staff. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 17 Covid-positive women have successfully given birth to babies at the Mother Child Hospital (MCH) situated on the civil hospital premises, since the outbreak began in March.

Sharing this, senior medical officer Dr Malwinder Mala said all newborns were negative.

“Despite the large number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the team of doctors at MCH has been carrying out deliveries successfully. Only one woman had some medical complications, and by the time, she arrived at the MCH, the baby had passed away,” she said, adding that 11 more Covid-positive pregnant women were admitted at the civil hospital’s Isolation Centre and were being given proper care.

She said all mothers were breast feeding their newborns under proper precautions. Therefore, there was no case of Covid transmission through breast milk in Ludhiana.



“A separate operation theatre and labour room have been set up inside the Isolation Centre, where deliveries of Covid-positive women are conducted by specialised health staff,” she added.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the state government was committed to providing best healthcare to Covid patients. He urged residents to immediately get themselves tested if they notice any Covid symptoms.

