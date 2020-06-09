17 motorcycles impounded; challans issued to bikers for stunts

Gurugram: Traffic police on Monday night impounded 17 high-performance sports motorcycles after the police received a complaint that a group of motorcyclists were allegedly performing stunts and driving rashly on Golf Course Road near Sector 53. The police said the motorcyclists were part of a bikers group from Delhi-NCR.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 8pm when some passersby informed the traffic police that many motorcyclists were creating a ruckus and performing dangerous stunts on sports bikes. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, and SHO of Sector 53 police station reached the spot, following which challans were issued to the offenders for rash and negligent driving, and their motorcycles were impounded.

Chander Mohan, DCP, traffic, said, “The impounded motorcycles included high-end sports bikes, such as Suzuki Hayabusa, Harley Davidson and Triumph. We received information that a group of motorcyclists from Delhi, Noida and Gurugram was performing stunts and endangering public safety. The bikes were impounded and challans were issued to violators. There is zero tolerance for people indulging in such acts, which could lead to accidents.”