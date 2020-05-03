Sections
Home / Cities / 17 new cases, 1 Covid death reported in Thane

17 new cases, 1 Covid death reported in Thane

A 52-year-old man from Mumbra died after testing Covid positive while 17 new cases were reported from Thane on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 389. No new case was reported...

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:44 IST

By Megha Pol,

A 52-year-old man from Mumbra died after testing Covid positive while 17 new cases were reported from Thane on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 389.

No new case was reported from CP Talao, which has become a virus hotspot.

Three new cases were reported from Padle village in Diva, which did not have a single case till now.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A 52- year-old resident of Mumbra died on Saturday night. He was admitted to Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra on May 1 after he complained of cold and cough. He was shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital the same day. He was diabetic and tested positive for Covid-19. Sixteen people have died so far.”



Thirteen people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered people to 87.

TMC has started free treatment for people with orange and yellow ration cards in Horizon Prime, a private hospital in Ghodbunder road. Two more private hospitals will also provide free treatment to the poor.

Malvi said, “Sapphire Hospital in Kalwa and Vedant Hospital on Ghodbunder Road will also provide free treatment to the poor. The poor will be treated under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Scheme in the three hospitals.”:

Mayor demands case-wise study of Covid cases

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has suggested the Thane Municipal Corporation to form a committee of experts to conduct a case-wise study of coronavirus patients in the city. According to him, this will help implement effective preventive measures after the lockdown ends.

Mhaske said, “We are following specific measures. However, it is important to have a system in place after the lockdown. An expert committee should be set up to do a case-wise study of Covid cases. This study will include the travel history, medical history, lifestyle, treatment of the person among other things.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19
May 03, 2020 22:57 IST
Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions
May 03, 2020 22:55 IST
Covid-19 cases double in three days, Punjab among 10 worst-hit states
May 03, 2020 22:54 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.