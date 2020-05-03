17 new cases, 1 Covid death reported in Thane

A 52-year-old man from Mumbra died after testing Covid positive while 17 new cases were reported from Thane on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 389.

No new case was reported from CP Talao, which has become a virus hotspot.

Three new cases were reported from Padle village in Diva, which did not have a single case till now.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A 52- year-old resident of Mumbra died on Saturday night. He was admitted to Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra on May 1 after he complained of cold and cough. He was shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital the same day. He was diabetic and tested positive for Covid-19. Sixteen people have died so far.”

Thirteen people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered people to 87.

TMC has started free treatment for people with orange and yellow ration cards in Horizon Prime, a private hospital in Ghodbunder road. Two more private hospitals will also provide free treatment to the poor.

Malvi said, “Sapphire Hospital in Kalwa and Vedant Hospital on Ghodbunder Road will also provide free treatment to the poor. The poor will be treated under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Scheme in the three hospitals.”:

Mayor demands case-wise study of Covid cases

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has suggested the Thane Municipal Corporation to form a committee of experts to conduct a case-wise study of coronavirus patients in the city. According to him, this will help implement effective preventive measures after the lockdown ends.

Mhaske said, “We are following specific measures. However, it is important to have a system in place after the lockdown. An expert committee should be set up to do a case-wise study of Covid cases. This study will include the travel history, medical history, lifestyle, treatment of the person among other things.”