17 new cases reported in Himachal Pradesh; tally reaches 1,063

Seventeen new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday pushing the state’s tally to 1063 cases. While the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 315.

Seven cases were reported in Una, five cases were reported in Kangra, two each in Solan and Kullu and one in Mandi district.

In Kangra, a 61-year-old man from Rajot village in Baijnath tehsil tested positive for Covid-19. The man had returned from Mumbai by air on June 27. He has been shifted to a dedicated Covid-Care Centre in Dharamsala.

In Mandi, a 34-year-old man from Kharoh village in Sarkaghat tehsil tested positive for Covid. He had returned from West Bengal.

The man was symptomatic and kept in home quarantine, he added.

A total of nine people have died of the virus in the state so far.

With a total of 288 positive cases, Kangra is the worst-hit district of the state followed by Hamirpur having 265 positive cases. Una has recorded 126 positive cases, Solan 116, Chamba 54, 47 each in Shimla and Bilaspur, 40 cases in Sirmaur, Mandi 35, Kinnaur 34, seven cases in Kullu and four cases in Lahaul-Spiti.