17-year-old boy held for killing 75-year-old in robbery attempt

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by the Dankaur police on Monday in connection with the murder of a 75-year-old man on the intervening night of May 21 and 22. The police said the murder weapon was recovered from his possession and he was sent to a juvenile observation home.

On the morning of May 22, the body of the victim was found near the tubewell of his residence, where he used to sleep, in Ishepur village under the Dankaur police. Upon, finding his phone and torch missing, the police suspected he was murdered during a robbery attempt and registered a case in this regard.

The victim’s son works in the defence ministry, the police said.

According to police officials, the suspect had been seen with the victim the night before. He was detained and questioned, after which he confessed to the crime, the police said.

“The boy knew the victim for the past year and a half, and was under the impression that Sharma would have at least a few thousands (of rupees) on him. On the night of the incident, he assaulted him but when the victim resisted, he attacked him with a knife and bricks, causing his death,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, the deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3.

On the day of the incident, the victim had ₹50 on him, which was taken by the boy. The mobile phone, torch and knife were recovered later, the police said.

“The boy’s father had left the family 13 years ago while his mother had died due to a prolonged illness two years ago. He had been living with his maternal grandparents in the village. His family said that he had fallen in bad company over the past few months,” said the DCP.