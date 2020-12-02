17-year-old boy kills friend for not returning money in Delhi’s Maidangarhi

New Delhi:

Police on Wednesday said they had apprehended a 17-year-old boy for allegedly killing his friend of the same age in a forested area in south Delhi’s Maidangarhi last month following an argument over not returning R2,500 the friend had borrowed from him.

The semi-decomposed body of the victim with some body parts eaten by animals was found in the jungle on November 9, two days after he was battered to death by the teenager, who was apprehended on Tuesday after his father called the police and informed them about his son’s crime, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

“The teenager had confessed before his father that he had killed his friend on the intervening night of November 7 and 8. He made the confession just two days ago. Instead of hiding his son’s crime, the father informed the police about his crime. We apprehended the teenager in the case,” said DCP Thakur.

According to the DCP, the apprehended teenager told the police that he had given R2,500 to his friend a few months ago. He had been demanding the money back but the friend was not returning it.

On November 7 night, the two boys met in the forested area where two more boys were present. They all partied there till late night. After the two boys left, the two friends entered into an argument over the money. Their altercation turned violent and the 17-year-old boy who was demanding the money back hit his friend’s head with a stone multiple times, a police officer associated with the case said.

“After killing his friend, the teenager returned home and did not tell anyone about it. A couple of days after, he went to his native village in Uttar Pradesh with his family members. They returned to Delhi on Monday and learnt about the murder of their son’s friend. The teenager panicked and told his father that he had killed his friend. The father informed the police and the boy was apprehended,” the officer said.