Sections
Home / Cities / 17-year-old farm labourer found murdered in Jagraon

17-year-old farm labourer found murdered in Jagraon

Police suspect the teen was strangulated to death as there were marks on his neck and a piece of rope was also found near the body.

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 17-year-old labourer was found murdered in the fields in Jagraon’s Punjabi Bagh area on Monday morning. Police suspect the teen was strangulated to death as there were marks on his neck and a piece of rope was also found near the body.

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person at the Jagraon City police station.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay, 17, who hailed from Sundar Nagar of Odisha. He was a farm labourer and worked for Manjit Singh of Kachha Malak road. Sundar had started working for Manjit in February this year and used to live at the latter’s house and work in his field.

On Sunday morning, Sanjay went somewhere and did not return. After failing to find him, Manjit lodged a missing person’s report.



Jagraon city station house officer (SHO), inspector Jagjit Singh said a villager spotted the the body and alerted the police.

The SHO added that it could a case of old rivalry but they are looking at all angles.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra governor
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
Thane Civil Hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
Haryana facilitates return of Manipur students stranded in Delhi
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
HDFC Ltd Q4 profit declines 10% to Rs 4,342 cr
May 25, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.