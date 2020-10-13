Sections
17-year-old girl falls to death from seventh floor while drying clothes in Thane

A 17-year-old girl died after falling off the balcony of her seventh-floor house of a high-rise building in Thane on Monday. The girl was standing on a stool to hang wet clothes...

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:17 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

A 17-year-old girl died after falling off the balcony of her seventh-floor house of a high-rise building in Thane on Monday. The girl was standing on a stool to hang wet clothes when she slipped and fell. The girl was taken to Thane Civil Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. The police have filed an accidental death report.

The deceased, Pratiksha Ashokrao Nagargoje, had completed her HSC examination. She resided on the seventh floor of Asavari building, Shastri Nagar, Vartak Nagar in Thane with her parents and younger brother Pratik, 10. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Pratiksha’s father was sleeping in one room and her mother had gone to visit a doctor for her blood pressure issues.

A police officer from Vartak Nagar said, “Pratiksha’s younger brother Pratik saw his sister drying clothes on his way to the kitchen. While he was fetching a glass of water, he heard his sister scream and rushed to the balcony. He did not find her there and looked below, only to see her lying on the ground.”

The balcony of the flat had a small, waist-length railing leading to the accident, claimed the police.

The Vartak Nagar police have taken the statement of Pratik, who is the only witness to the accident. “The watchman of the building found her and raised an alarm. She was taken to Thane Civil Hospital, though she was dead on arrival. A post mortem was carried out,” the police informed.

Nitin Bhosle, police sub-inspector, Vartak Nagar police station confirmed about an accidental death case being registered. “We took the statement of Pratik, who saw his sister standing on the stool to dry clothes. We will also take the statement of watchmen and other people. As of now, it is clearly an accidental death.”

