17-year-old Ludhiana girl shoots herself dead with father’s pistol

The family was sitting outside the house when the girl took the extreme step. (Representative image)

A 17-year-old girl allegedly shot herself in the throat with the licensed pistol of her father in Mundian on Wednesday night.

Police said the girl, a student of Class 12, was upset due to poor performance in academics and was undergoing treatment for depression.

Her father, who is a farmer, said they were sitting outside in the verandah while their daughter was inside. They suddenly heard a gunshot and ran inside, where they found their daughter lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The family rushed the girl to a local hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said according to the deceased’s family, she was suffering from depression, which may have led her to take the extreme step. No suicide note was found.

The girl is survived by her parents, an elder sister and a younger brother.

Police have inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of her father.