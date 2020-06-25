Sections
Home / Cities / 17-year-old migrant worker’s throat slit in Sidhwan Bet

17-year-old migrant worker’s throat slit in Sidhwan Bet

Police suspect that either the victim tried to end his life or some assailants came to kill him; case of attempt to murder registered. Cops waiting to record the victim’s statement for more clarity but he is unable to speak as of now due to the deep wound.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police have recovered a knife from the spot. (Representational image) (Getty Images)

A 17-year-old migrant worker was found with his throat slit in a cow shed belonging to his employer in Talwandi Kalan village of Sidhwan Bet on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Bhushan Kumar.

As per his employer, Bahadur Singh, who is a farmer, the victim was sleeping in the cow shed. Around midnight, there was a loud thud, following which he rushed to the shed and saw the victim lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit.

Singh immediately rushed the teen to the hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment.



Police have recovered a kitchen knife from the spot.

Sub-inspector (SI) Ramanpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that it is suspected that either the victim tried to end his life or some assailants came to kill him. “The matter will be clear once we are able to record the victim’s statement. But due to the deep wound, he is unable to speak as of now,” the SI said.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, on the statement of Bahadur Singh.

