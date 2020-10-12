Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 170 new Covid cases, 1 death in Himachal

170 new Covid cases, 1 death in Himachal

One person succumbed to Covid-19 in Kangra district on Monday, taking the state’s death toll to 246. As many as 170 new cases were reported in Himachal on Monday taking...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

One person succumbed to Covid-19 in Kangra district on Monday, taking the state’s death toll to 246.

As many as 170 new cases were reported in Himachal on Monday taking the state Covid tally to 17,578. Also, 219 patients recovered from the contagion on Monday.

Of the 170 new cases, 36 were reported in Shimla district, 24 in Kullu, 18 in Kangra, 17 in Mandi, 15 in Sirmaur, 12 in Solan, 10 each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, seven each in Una and Hamirpur and four in Kinnaur,

With 3,332 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district till date, followed by 2,656 cases in Kangra. Apart from this, 2,113 cases have been reported in Mandi, 2005 in Sirmaur, 1,692 in Shimla, 1,026 in Hamirpur, 1,019 in Bilaspur, 980 in Chamba, 894 in Kullu, and 228 in Lahaul-Spiti district. With 211 cases Kinnaur is the least affected district.

So far, as many as 14,670 patients have recovered from the disease in state, while 2,637 active cases are there. Till now, 3,26,654 persons have been tested for coronavirus in the state out of which 3,08,962 have tested negative.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

GST Coucil meeting ends, no consensus on states’s compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:23 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Chahal gets Morgan, hands control to RCB
Oct 12, 2020 22:24 IST

latest news

First day of SPPU final exam plagued with tech snags, mismanagement
Oct 12, 2020 22:17 IST
170 new Covid cases, 1 death in Himachal
Oct 12, 2020 22:17 IST
‘Farmers’ damage Ashwani Sharma’s car, BJP chief calls it ‘state-sponsored’ attack
Oct 12, 2020 22:13 IST
World Arthritis Day: Being physically active, doing yoga can help deal with arthritis, say experts
Oct 12, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.