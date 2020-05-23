171 more Indians stranded in Canada land in Amritsar

A day after a repatriation flight ferrying 116 Indians stranded in Canada landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, 171 more Indians evacuated from Canada arrived here on Saturday.

Ajnala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepak Bhatia said the flight landed at the airport at 2 am and after medical checkup, all the passengers were sent to their respective districts where they will be put under quarantine at government centres and hotels, as per their choice.

Similar flights from Birmingham and Singapore are scheduled to land here on May 26 and May 27, respectively.

Notably, these flights are being operated under Vande Bharat Mission launched by the central government to evacuate the Indian nationals stuck in various countries due to the lockdown imposed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.