Sections
Home / Cities / 171 more Indians stranded in Canada land in Amritsar

171 more Indians stranded in Canada land in Amritsar

Similar flights from Birmingham and Singapore are scheduled to land here on May 26 and May 27, respectively

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:03 IST

By Hindustan Times, Amritsar, Hindustan Times Amritsar

A day after a repatriation flight ferrying 116 Indians stranded in Canada landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, 171 more Indians evacuated from Canada arrived here on Saturday.

Ajnala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepak Bhatia said the flight landed at the airport at 2 am and after medical checkup, all the passengers were sent to their respective districts where they will be put under quarantine at government centres and hotels, as per their choice.

Similar flights from Birmingham and Singapore are scheduled to land here on May 26 and May 27, respectively.

Notably, these flights are being operated under Vande Bharat Mission launched by the central government to evacuate the Indian nationals stuck in various countries due to the lockdown imposed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Schools must ensure access to e-classes for the poor: Govt to Delhi HC
May 23, 2020 23:36 IST
CITCO employee abduction case: Multani died due to torture in custody, says dismissed Punjab Police cop Pinki
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
Pvt schools must provide devices, internet to poor students for online classes: Delhi govt tells HC
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: 5 stories from the Ramayana you haven’t heard before
May 23, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.