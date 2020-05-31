18 AFPI cadets pass out of NDA

Mohali Eighteen cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) passed out of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune, on Saturday.

The parade of the 138th NDA course, marking the culmination of three years of rigorous training, is a cherished event for any cadet.

However, celebrations were low-key because of the Covid-19 precautionary measures. instead of a grand parade at the iconic Khetarpal Drill Square, a solemn ceremony was held in Habibulah Hall, the NDAs main auditorium. Only cadets of the passing out course and some members of the faculty attended the event, which was presided over by the Commandant, Lt Gen Asit Mistry.

A total of 335 cadets graduated from the academy, including 226 from the Army , 44 from the Navy and 65 from the Air Forc. About 20 cadets from foreign countries were also part of the ceremony.

A release from AFPI said many cadets who trained at the institute held senior appointments in the passing out course, including academy cadet Adjutant Loveneet Singh, battalion cadet Captain Rajdeep Singh and squadron cadet Captain Arunav Laroiya. They were part of the 5th AFPI Course (2016 – 17).

Adjutant Loveneet Singh was awarded the Commandant’s medal for dedication to duty and Captain Arunav Laroiya was awarded the commandant’s medal for exceptional leadership.

Loveneet Singh’s father Rupinder Singh is a farmer who belongs to Jalalabad East in Dharamkot tehsil and Laroiya’s father is assistant general manager (IT) from Patiala. Rajdeep Singh’s parents are teachers from Nangli village in Baba Bakala tehsil.

Given the circumstances the cadets, instead of taking leave as per regular routine, will be proceeding to their respective service academies shortly.

Cadets in the 8th AFPI Course completed their training at the Institute in April this year and were scheduled to join NDA in July, but the commencement of the next NDA course is likely to be delayed because of non-completion of all SSB interviews so far.