18 buses leave for J&K with 464 people stranded in Mohali

The migrants were screened for Covid-19 at Nayagaon

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With 464 people stranded in Mohali, Derabassi and Kharar beginning their journey towards their hometown, Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir, in 18 buses on Monday, the drive to send migrants back started.

Mohali Regional Transport Authority (RTA) head Sukhwinder Kumar said, according to the directions of deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, arrangements for medical screening of stranded people were made at Nayagaon before they boarded the buses.

Kumar said from Mohali, under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Saigal, a total of 179 people were sent back in eight buses, while from Derabassi, under the supervision of SDM Kuldeep Bawa, a total of 93 people were sent back via three buses and from Kharar, 192 people boarded seven buses.

He added that while carrying out the process of medical screening before sending the migrants, all due precautions with regard to observance of social distancing guidelines were followed.



