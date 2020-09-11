Sections
18 children rescued from railway station in Ludhiana

The children, aged between 12 to 17, hailed from Bihar and were transported here for trafficking

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Over 18 children were rescued by the members of NGO Bachpan Bachao Aandolan, childline railways and government railway police (GRP) from the Ludhiana railway station on Thursday.

They were brought to the city in Samastipur to Amritsar express train at 2.55 pm.

“During the operation, the children were found in the D12, D 13 and D 14 compartment of the train,” said, childline coordinator Kulwinder Singh.

Bachpan Bachao Aandolan state coordinator Yadwinder Singh had on Wednesday informed the childline coordinator about six children being transported to different districts of Punjab in the train, following which they were rescued.



The children, aged between 12 to 17, hailed from Bihar and were transported here for trafficking. They will be sent for medical examination and Covid-19 test on Friday.

