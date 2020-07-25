Sections
Home / Cities / 18 cops test positive in Mira Road

18 cops test positive in Mira Road

Test reports of 18 police personnel, including a senior inspector, from Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road came positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.Swab samples of all the 18...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:52 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Test reports of 18 police personnel, including a senior inspector, from Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road came positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Swab samples of all the 18 police personnel were collected on Friday. They are currently undergoing treatment in civic hospitals and Covid care centres in the area.

The first Covid-19 case in Mira-Bhayander region was reported from Naya Nagar in March. During lockdown, 13 cops from the police station had contracted the virus. They have all recovered and resumed duty.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the twin cities reached 7,437 on Saturday evening, of which 1,557 are active. The death count is 249. A total of 21,777 samples have been tested so far, said a civic official.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian matchmaking hit hard in era of distancing and coronavirus
Jul 26, 2020 03:51 IST
Rakhi 2020: Online options see an upward swing this year
Jul 26, 2020 03:28 IST
Punjab CM hails Canada’s decision to reject ‘Refrendum 2020’
Jul 26, 2020 03:05 IST
Nine more die in Punjab, 468 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 12,684
Jul 26, 2020 03:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.