18 deaths, 837 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 837 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 42,697 while the death toll mounted to 685 as 18 more patients succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 161 each were reported in Shimla and Kangra, 138 in Mandi, 84 in Solan, 77in Kinnaur, 68 in Chamba, 47 in Hamirpur, 32 in Una, 27 in Bilaspur,23 in Sirmaur and 19 in Kullu.

There are 7,837 active cases in the state. Also, 544 more people have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 33,880. A total of 5.51 lakh tests have been conducted.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 7,792 cases and is followed by Mandi where 6,915 people have been detected positive, till date. Kangra ranks third with 5,631 infections while Solan has 5,203 cases, Kullu 3,744, Sirmaur 2,683 1, Una 2,201, Hamirpur 2,184, Bilaspur 2,178, Lahaul-Spiti 1,093 and Kinnaur 967.

Himachal has recorded a total of 20,638 cases in 33 days, a 93% jump in the combined tally since the outbreak in March till October 30. As many as 18,459 cases were reported in November alone while 2,289 cases have been detected in three days of December. The state has about 5,800 confirmed cases per 10 lakh population.

Shimla recorded maximum spurt of 5,294 cases during this period, a jump of 188% in the infections. Mandi recorded 3,890 infections while the population wise biggest district Kangra recorded 2,550 cases. Besides, 373 people died in the given period—364 in November and 50 in December. Shimla has recorded maximum 176 deaths till date and is followed by Kangra where 137 people have died. Mandi has recorded 89 fatalities.

The case fatality ratio in the state is 1.6% whereas the recovery rate is down to 79.3% as compared to over 86% in October.