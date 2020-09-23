18 govt schools in Panchkula to have smart classrooms: Gian Chand

Sections
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday said that 18 government senior secondary schools in the constituency will soon have smart classrooms....

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday said that 18 government senior secondary schools in the constituency will soon have smart classrooms.

He said the facility will be on the lines of private schools. Gupta announced that he will release over ₹50 lakh from the discretionary grant to develop smart classrooms in all senior secondary schools in the constituency.

Apart from this, each school will also be provided with clean drinking water facility and toilets. He instructed the education department officials to formulate plans for the same and ensure their implementation within two months.

Work to upgrade 41 schools kicked off

Gupta also inaugurated the works to convert 38 primary and three senior secondary schools in the district into Sanskriti Model Schools. The ceremony took place at Sector-19 government school.

“With this, total 53 primary schools and six senior secondary schools have now come under the category of Sanskriti Model Schools in the district. Of these, four senior secondary schools and 38 primary schools fall under the Panchkula constituency,” Gupta said, adding these schools will now become English medium.

“The chain of Sanskriti Model Schools being developed in Panchkula will create an exclusive identity of the region. Panchkula is moving forward on the path of progress,” he added.

