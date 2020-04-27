18-month-old boy recovers from Covid

The 18-month-old boy from Jasai in Uran taluka, a Covid-19 patient, was discharged from MGM Hospital Panvel on Monday.

Officials of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), who were present at the hospital, clapped and cheered for the child.

Sub-divisional officer Dattatray Navale said, “The child tested positive and was admitted to MGM Hospital Panvel on April 16. Two of his tests were negative and so he was discharged on Monday.”

“His mother also tested negative. We could not trace from where he got the infection as his close contacts tested negative. We are happy that the child has recovered,” said Navale.

He was given warm send-off by PCMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh, sub-divisional officer, doctors and other officials.