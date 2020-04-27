Sections
Home / Cities / 18-month-old boy recovers from Covid

18-month-old boy recovers from Covid

The 18-month-old boy from Jasai in Uran taluka, a Covid-19 patient, was discharged from MGM Hospital Panvel on Monday.Officials of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), who were present at the...

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:09 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

The 18-month-old boy from Jasai in Uran taluka, a Covid-19 patient, was discharged from MGM Hospital Panvel on Monday.

Officials of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), who were present at the hospital, clapped and cheered for the child.

Sub-divisional officer Dattatray Navale said, “The child tested positive and was admitted to MGM Hospital Panvel on April 16. Two of his tests were negative and so he was discharged on Monday.”

“His mother also tested negative. We could not trace from where he got the infection as his close contacts tested negative. We are happy that the child has recovered,” said Navale.



He was given warm send-off by PCMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh, sub-divisional officer, doctors and other officials.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:16 IST
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 22:03 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

BHU study: Pollution in Ganga has decreased by 25% to 30% during lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 22:11 IST
Facing financial crisis, East Bengal still sign Sehnaj, Jairu, Lobo
Apr 27, 2020 22:10 IST
18-month-old boy recovers from Covid
Apr 27, 2020 22:09 IST
Week on, Covid-19 concerns, strict norms keep most industries in Punjab shut
Apr 27, 2020 22:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.