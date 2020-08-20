Sections
Home / Cities / 18-month-old girl drowns in open manhole at Nallasopara

18-month-old girl drowns in open manhole at Nallasopara

An 18-month-old girl, Sweety Pal drowned after she fell in an open manhole while playing in Dhanivbaug, Nallasopara on Wednesday afternoon. She was found by locals who rushed to...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 01:09 IST

By Ram Parmar,

An 18-month-old girl, Sweety Pal drowned after she fell in an open manhole while playing in Dhanivbaug, Nallasopara on Wednesday afternoon. She was found by locals who rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Sweety has ventured out of her house to play but when her mother could not find her, the neighbours formed a search party for the girl. Locals later found her floating inside the drain, which was filled with rainwater and muck.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further. We will register a case against the contractor of the Vasai civic body only after the post mortem report is received,” said an officer from Nallasopara police station.

Santosh Yadav, a social worker from the area said the open manhole had no lid since the past few months and the Vasai civic body did not put any cover over the drain, which led to the accident. “We want the guilty contractor punished for the loss of the girl,” he said.



Pratap Koli, officer of F ward said, “We will be taking up the issue to Rajendra Lad, executive engineer, Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, and other officials, on Thursday. We will also take action against the concerned contractor who was awarded the contract.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

18-month-old girl drowns in open manhole at Nallasopara
Aug 20, 2020 01:09 IST
Covid-19: Rise in kids attacking parents in UK lockdown
Aug 20, 2020 01:02 IST
Ex-steelmaker Sanjay Singal loses in £150 million claim case in UK court
Aug 20, 2020 00:56 IST
NMMC sets up 135 artificial ponds for Ganesh idol immersion
Aug 20, 2020 00:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.