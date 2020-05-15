Sections
18 more RPF men test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

The total number of infected personnel is now 34; they won’t be counted in Ludhiana’s tally as they had come from Delhi

Updated: May 15, 2020 01:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 10 reports were inconclusive and will be sent again, said the civil surgeon. (HT FILE )

As many as 18 more railway protection force (RPF) jawans tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Thursday, taking the total number of infected personnel to 34.

According to civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga 55 reports were received on Thursday evening, of which 17 were found positive while 28 were negative. As many as 10 reports were inconclusive and will be sent again, said Dr Bagga. One had tested positive in the morning.

The RPF personnel had come from Delhi on May 7 for crowd control at the Ludhiana railway station. After two of them tested positive, the samples of others too were taken.

21 CASES REPORTED IN A DAY



The civil surgeon said that a total of 21 cases were reported on Thursday, of which three will be counted in Ludhiana. The rest of the patients aren’t residents of Ludhiana so they won’t be counted in the district’s tally.



Among the new cases are a 71-year-old man of Lalto Kalan village, a 50-year-old woman of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar near Dugri and a 37-year-old resident of Ambedkar Nagar.

While the 50- year- old woman is the wife of tyre company employee, the 37-year-old man is also employee of Hindustan Tyres of Focal Point. As many as five employees of the cycle tyre manufacturing unit were tested positive on Wednesday.

