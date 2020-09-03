18 police personnel on Ganesh bandobast duty test positive in Vasai

Sections
Eighteen personnel of a 35-member platoon, including a police sub-inspector (PSI) from the Riot Control Police (RCP) who were on bandobast duty in Vasai taluka during Muharram...

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:04 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Eighteen personnel of a 35-member platoon, including a police sub-inspector (PSI) from the Riot Control Police (RCP) who were on bandobast duty in Vasai taluka during Muharram (August 29) and Anant Chaturdashi (September 1), tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. They have been admitted to Covid care centres at Golden Park, Vasai and at Posheri, said PSI Sachin Navadkar, spokesperson for Palghar police.

The policemen on bandobast duty underwent antigen testing, and those whose report came negative were instructed to go for the RC-PTR test immediately, said Navadkar. There are two platoons of the RCP in the district with each platoon comprising of 35 personnel.

So far, four policemen in Palghar district have succumbed to Covid-19. Three of them were from Valiv police station in Vasai (East), and one was from Tuling police station in Nallasopara (East).

As of Wednesday, 354 police personnel have tested positive for the virus, of which 55 cases are active, and 295 patients have been discharged.



As of Tuesday evening, the district reported 24,725 cases in total, with 16,753 in the Vasai-Virar region alone. Over 1.41 lakh swab samples have been tested across the district. According to Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) data, 511 deaths due to Covid have been reported.

