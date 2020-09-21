18 polluting vehicle scrapping units shut down in Delhi

Sections
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has conducted an extensive crackdown on polluting vehicle scrapping units to prevent generation of toxic fumes and chemicals that pollute the environment.

DPCC, in a statement released Monday, said 18 such units that dismantle and scrap end-of-life vehicles were closed down in areas around Nangli Sakrawati, Mundka, Nilothi, Mangolpuri, Mukundpur, Tikri Kalan, and Ghevra.

“The processes of dismantling and scrapping of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), often in an unscientific manner, generate toxic fumes and chemicals that effect the air quality in the area,” a statement by DPCC read.

The statement said that last year, a large number of such illegal units were shut down in Mayapuri, but reports were received that these units had reappeared. The board has issued hefty fines on the owners of these units.



“All these units have been promptly been sealed and equipment such as gas cutters, grinders, welding machines have been confiscated. It has been decided to impose heavy penalties and launch prosecution so as to dissuade such type of illegal activities being carried out in Delhi,” the statement added.

Senior DPCC officials said licensed units, with adequate area for operation, proper equipment and waste processing facilities, are operating in NCR regions such as Greater Noida and Sonepat.

They said the mushrooming of such illegal units could be controlled with more such legal units being made operational in and around the city, to provide an environmental friendly facility to dismantle old vehicles.

