Home / Cities / May 17: 21,000 migrants ferried to Bihar and UP on 18 trains from Ferozepur division

A total of 10 trains, carrying around 12,000 migrants, departed from the Ludhiana railway station on Sunday, the highest ever in a single day

Updated: May 18, 2020 03:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 67 trains have departed from Ludhiana since May 5, carrying around 80,000 passengers so far. (HT File Photo)

As many as 21,000 migrants left for their home states on different trains that departed from the stations falling under the Ferozepur division on Sunday. A total of 10 trains, carrying around 12,000 migrants, departed from the Ludhiana railway station today. This is the highest number of train to operate from a station in the northern region in a day.

Besides, five trains left from Jalandhar City, two from Amritsar and one from Ferozepur today. As many as 67 trains have departed from Ludhiana since May 5, carrying around 80,000 passengers so far. From Jalandhar city railway station, as many as 50 trains have left while from Amritsar 14 have left and six from Ferozepur.

In the last 13 days, a total of 137 trains have ferried around 1.64 lakh passengers from four stations of Ferozepur Division.

On Monday, 11 trains will run from Ludhiana railway station to districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.



