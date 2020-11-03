18-year-old arrested for harassing minor in Noida Sector 20

Noida

An 18-year-old was arrested by the Noida police on Tuesday from Sector 31 for allegedly harassing a minor in an area under the sector 20 police jurisdiction.

According to the police, the girl’s family had approached the sector 20 police on Monday alleging that the man had been harassing the girl for the past few days.

The suspect was identified as Aman Saifi, a native of Bareilly, was nabbed on Tuesday morning from the Sardar Bhagat Singh park in sector 31. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

“He lives nearby and would often make derogatory comments towards our daughter while also trying to lure her to secluded places. He would also stalk her,” said the family in its complaint.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under section 354 (harassment), 354D (stalking) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The girl and the suspect both live near each other but come from very different family backgrounds and communities. The girl’s father is a vegetable vendor while the boy’s father is a property dealer,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, sector 20 police station.

He said that the suspect would often pass comments on the girl and harass her following which the family approached the police. The girl’s family was also worried that the suspect might harm her or even try and kidnap her, said the SHO.