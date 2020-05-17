18-year-old boy’s body found after he drowned at canal in Janata Vasahat

PUNE The body of an 18-year-old boy was found on Sunday morning. He had drowned at a canal in Janata Vasahat, on Friday, according to police.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Anantrao Kamble, 18, a resident of Dattanagar near Katraj.

His body was found in the jurisdiction of Dattawadi police station on Sunday morning. The body was moved to Sassoon General Hospital.

The deceased had gone swimming with his friends in a canal in Janata Vasahat on Friday, according to the police.

“He had gone for swimming and was sitting on the edge, but he slipped and fell as per the initial information. The statements of his friends are yet to be recorded,” said an official on condition of anonymity at the Dattawadi police station.

His death was recorded at Dattawadi police station and the body was handed over to his family members.