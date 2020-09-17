Sections
18-year-old commits suicide in Zirakpur

The boy was rushed to the civil hospital in Dhakoli, where he was declared brought dead.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The police said the victim had been staying with his family on rent and had been working as a helper at a cloth shop. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 18-year-old boy committed suicide in Peer Mucchala area of Zirakpur by hanging himself from a tree on Wednesday.

The police said the victim had been staying with his family on rent and had been working as a helper at a cloth shop. His father in a statement to the police said, “He had been mentally upset for the last few days but did not share anything with us. He was the eldest among the three children.”

The boy was rushed to the civil hospital in Dhakoli, where he was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found and the police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC. After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family.

