18-year-old died by suicide in Thane

An 18-year-old died by suicide in Thane’s Manpada-Chitalsar area on Thursday. Police has registered accidental death case. Chitalsar police officer said, “The body was...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 22:44 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

An 18-year-old died by suicide in Thane’s Manpada-Chitalsar area on Thursday. Police has registered accidental death case. Chitalsar police officer said, “The body was found near a tree by a local. Nothing suspicious has been found. We are tracing his family.”

On Thursday, police received a call from resident of Tikijiniwadi found he is dead near the tree. Initial inquiry revealed that, he was living alone and working for a fisherman.

Earlier in April another boy died by suicide, the reason for which is still unknown.

